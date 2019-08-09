Tax-free weekend in Texas: See list of items that will and won't be taxed
AUSTIN, Texas - The annual back-to-school sales tax holiday is scheduled this weekend in Texas.
The Texas Comptroller's Office says the tax break begins Friday and runs through Sunday. Customers can buy most clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks — sold for less than $100— tax free from a Texas store or from an online or catalog seller doing business in the state.
The sales tax exemption applies only to qualifying items. The tax break does not include products such as jewelry, handbags, briefcases, luggage, computer bags, umbrellas, wallets and watches.
The list of things covered and not covered during the tax free weekend can be found by clicking here.
The Texas sales tax holiday weekend started in 1999.
Recommended Stories
Most Popular Stories
Slideshows
News iStock/EasyBuy4u
News Gary Gershoff/Getty Images
Travel Getty Images
Economy FreeImages.com/Penny Mathews
News Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Top Stories Copyright 2019 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
News Missy Mikulecky/San Francisco Giants via Getty Images
Economy FreeImages.com/Matthew Bowden
Sports Al Bello/Getty Images
News Shel Secunda via Wikimedia Commons
Health iStock / PeskyMonkey
US & World Getty Images
Entertainment Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
News Scott Olson/Getty Images
Health Ferre' Dollar via CNN
News Michelle Cohan/CNN
El Paso Copyright 2019 CNN
News Eldar Kamalov via Wikimedia Commons
News Mireya Acierto/Getty Images
News David McNew/Getty Images
News Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Politics Getty Images