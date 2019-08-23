Rudolph Chevrolet recognized among top-performing GM dealers in nation
EL PASO, Texas - An El Paso family-owned car dealership that's been around since 1960 is being recognized by General Motors as one of its top dealerships in the nation with a ‘Mark of Excellence Award.'
Rudolph Chevrolet received the recognition from GM based on customer satisfaction for both car purchases and service, as well as consistently meeting sales goals over the past year.
"This award places Rudolph Chevrolet among the highest performing dealerships in the nation, it's very prestigious," said dealership owner Dennis Neessen. "We're pretty proud to be in this exclusive club."
Rudolph Chevrolet was the only GM dealership in the region to receive such an award, which it has done ten times over its decades of operation.
