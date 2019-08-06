Albertsons stores creating shooting 'Victims Fund' with El Paso Community Foundation

Albertsons stores are raising money at their checkouts for a shooting victims fund.

EL PASO, Texas - Nearly 200 Albertsons, Safeway and Vons stores, through the Albertsons Companies Foundation, are fundraising for victims of Saturday's mass shooting in El Paso.

From El Paso to Las Vegas, customers who shop at Albertsons, Safeway or Vons stores, are able to donate at the cash register.

All money collected will be distributed to victims and their families by the El Paso Community Foundation, through a Victims' Fund, following the conclusion of the monthlong campaign. Funds will help with the immediate and long-term needs of the grieving families.

"While no amount of money can erase this tragedy, the Albertsons Foundation hopes to lessen the burden of victims and their families in some way", says Shane Dorcheus, EVP and President of the Southwest Division for Albertsons, Safeway and Vons.

Albertsons operates 10 stores in El Paso and Las Cruces. The fundraising campaign will run through August 31st.

"The El Paso Community Foundation is honored to join the Albertsons Companies Foundation in this effort in a show solidarity with the victims, their families, and our amazing community. We encourage love, tolerance, and unity in the face of hate," says Eric Pearson, CEO of the El Paso Community Foundation.