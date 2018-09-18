TFCU sponsoring El Paso Half Marathon

File Photo: El Paso Marathon

EL PASO, TEXAS - TFCU is sponsoring the El Paso Half Marathon, part of the El Paso Marathon races that organizers say are "quickly becoming the Borderland's premier road races" for top local distance runners.

"TFCU is excited to support the Half Marathon again to promote fitness and quality of life in El Paso," said TFCU President/CEO Max Villaronga.

The TFCU Half Marathon is a 13.1-mile road race that is a part of the El Paso Marathon races. The races include the 26.2-mile Michelob Ultra El Paso Marathon and the Up and Running 5K.

The races all take place on Feb. 17, 2019. They will start and finish in Downtown El Paso.

Mike Coulter, director of the El Paso Marathon races, said he is proud to have the local credit union sponsor the half marathon. "TFCU values community involvement, which makes them a great representative of what the half marathon is all about," said Coulter.

In 2018, more than 3,000 people participated in the races, with the most entrants taking part in the half marathon.