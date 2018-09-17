Lifestyle

Survey finds 2M US teens are vaping marijuana

By:
  • By CARLA K. JOHNSON, AP Medical Writer

Posted: Sep 17, 2018 10:46 AM MDT

Updated: Sep 17, 2018 10:46 AM MDT

A school-based survey shows nearly 1 in 11 U.S. students have used marijuana in electronic cigarettes, heightening concern about the new popularity of vaping among teens.
  
E-cigarettes typically contain nicotine, but results published Monday mean 2.1 million middle and high school students have used them to get high.
  
The devices are generally considered a less dangerous alternative to regular cigarettes, despite little research on their long-term effects including whether they help smokers quit.
  
The rise in teenagers using them has alarmed health officials. Last week, the Food and Drug Administration gave the five largest e-cigarette makers 60 days to produce plans to stop underage use of their products.
  
Nearly 9 percent of students surveyed in 2016 said they used an e-cigarette device with marijuana, according to Monday's report in the journal JAMA Pediatrics. That included one-third of those who ever used e-cigarettes.
  
The number is worrying "because cannabis use among youth can adversely affect learning and memory and may impair later academic achievement and education," said lead researcher Katrina Trivers of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
  
Students who said they lived with a tobacco user were more likely than others to report vaping marijuana.
  
It's unclear whether marijuana vaping is increasing among teens or holding steady. The devices have grown into a multi-billion industry, but they are relatively new.
  
It was the first time a question about marijuana vaping was asked on this particular survey, which uses a nationally representative sample of students in public and private schools. More than 20,000 students took the survey in 2016.
  
A different survey from the University of Michigan in December found similar results when it asked for the first time about marijuana vaping. In that study, 8 percent of 10th graders said they vaped marijuana in the past year.
  
"The health risks of vaping reside not only in the vaping devices, but in the social environment that comes with it," said University of Michigan researcher Richard Miech. Kids who vape are more likely to become known as drug users and make friends with drug users, he said, adding that "hanging out with drug users is a substantial risk factor for future drug use."
  
___
  
Follow AP Medical Writer Carla K. Johnson on Twitter: CarlaKJohnson . Follow complete AP marijuana coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/LegalMarijuana
  
___
  
The Associated Press Health & Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute's Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Copyright 2018 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

News
On this day: September 17
By John McKeon [CC BY-SA 2.0 (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0)], via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 17

Health
12 kids' symptoms you should not ignore
iStock/perkmeup

12 kids' symptoms you should not ignore

News
On this day: September 16
U.S. Navy/FBI via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 16

News
On this day: September 15
Jason Merritt/Getty Images

On this day: September 15

Borderland Blitz
PHOTOS: Borderland Blitz Week 3

PHOTOS: Borderland Blitz Week 3

Weather
Hurricane Florence hits the Carolinas
NOAA via CNN

Hurricane Florence hits the Carolinas

Crime
PHOTOS: 10 Most Wanted Fugitives in El Paso 9.14.18

PHOTOS: 10 Most Wanted Fugitives in El Paso 9.14.18

Weather
10 most expensive hurricanes to hit US
CNN Video

10 most expensive hurricanes to hit US

News
On this day: September 14
Chris Hondros/Getty Images

On this day: September 14

El Paso
Khalid presented Key to the City of El Paso

Khalid presented Key to the City of El Paso

Weather
Coastal Carolina prepares for Hurricane Florence
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Coastal Carolina prepares for Hurricane Florence

Weather
2018 hurricane season
NOAA

2018 hurricane season

News
On this day: September 13
Brian Bahr/Getty Images

On this day: September 13

Entertainment
National Toy Hall of Fame 2018 finalists
Courtesy of The Strong, Rochester, New York.

National Toy Hall of Fame 2018 finalists

Economy
Notable recalls of 2018
Ferre' Dollar/CNN

Notable recalls of 2018

Weather
Hurricane prep checklist
Allison Joyce/Getty Images

Hurricane prep checklist

Entertainment
Celebrities turned politicians
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Celebrities turned politicians

Entertainment
Celebrities who have battled cancer
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Celebrities who have battled cancer

News
On this day: September 12
Dolby Laboratories

On this day: September 12

US & World
Happiest states in America
iStock/DoctorKan

Happiest states in America

Education
Best colleges of 2018-19
Madcoverboy at English Wikipedia via Wikimedia Commons

Best colleges of 2018-19

News
On this day: September 11
Alex Wong/Getty Images

On this day: September 11

Health
8 foods that age your skin faster
iStock/deansanderson

8 foods that age your skin faster

Entertainment
Never mind! Celebrities who unretired
Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images

Never mind! Celebrities who unretired