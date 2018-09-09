Rudolph Chevrolet hosts second annual All American Car Show

EL PASO, Texas - Rudolph Chevrolet in West El Paso is hosting its second annual All American Car Show from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

The car show includes a host of American-made cars, food trucks, music and more activities.

Hector Morales, who owns a 2010 Ford Mustang Cobra, said he does shows like this one for a good cause.

"I'm belong to the SVT Mustang Club this organization, we like to bring our cars because we make donations, we contribute money for whatever cause," Morales said. "And whatever causes for these shows are good causes. It's for charity. So that's the biggest reason and the most important reason why we come to these shows."

Registration for the event was from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The actual show runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with awards being handed out starting at 3 p.m.

The car show is for American-made cars only. The event is free and family friendly.