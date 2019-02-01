Report: Americans consume 6,000 calories on Super Bowl Sunday

FreeImages.com/Danilo Takano Buffalo wings will give you somewhere between 90 and 120 calories per wing, depending on where they came from. You'll get around 4 grams of fat in total and 265 mg of sodium.

FreeImages.com/Danilo Takano Buffalo wings will give you somewhere between 90 and 120 calories per wing, depending on where they came from. You'll get around 4 grams of fat in total and 265 mg of sodium.

The Super Bowl seems to be the time that those New Year resolutions to lose weight and live healthier get completely derailed.

A 2015 study by researchers from Cornell University tracked grocery purchases and found the average American will eat more than 6,000 calories by the end of the day.

The average American should consume 2,000 calories in a day -- and less if they're looking to lose weight or if they are of a smaller frame.

The researchers looked at all of the spending habits for 200 households in a seven-month period, added up each serving size and the calories for each person with the goal of figuring out by purchasing trends when people start giving up on their New Year's resolution.

Instead, they stumbled across the startlingly high number of calories football fans consume on game day.