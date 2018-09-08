Parks and Recreation hosts Doggie Swimming Day at Nation Tobin city pool

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Parks and Recreation is hosting its annual Doggie Swimming Day at a local city pool in Northeast El Paso Saturday.

The event is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Nation Tobin Pool off of Railroad Drive.

Dogs are allowed to swim in the pool, with several dog-friendly activities throughout the event.

The event costs $2 per dog, and owners are asked to bring a paper copy of their dogs' records, including current rabies, distemper and parvovirus vaccination information.

Free pet microchip checks will also be available from Animal Services to make sure the owner's contact information is up to date.

The Animal Rescue League will also be offering pet adoptions at the event.