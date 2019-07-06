Nearly 200 pets collected by El Paso Animal Services over July 4th holiday
EL PASO, Texas - The July Fourth holiday is historically one of the busiest times for El Paso Animal Services, and this year was no exception.
From July 3 to July 5, nearly 200 pets entered the Animal Services Center, with many of them found roaming the streets during and after the holiday festivities.
As a result of the high intake, the department is asking the community to help it alleviate the overcrowded kennels of the shelter.
In an effort to reconnect as many lost pets as possible, Animal Services is waiving impoundment fees — usually $60 per dog or cat — for any animal picked up by their owner during the month of July.
In addition, the Animal Services Center will stay open late for pet reclaims and adoptions through July 12.
Recommended Stories
Most Popular Stories
Slideshows
News Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images
News iStock/Kemter
Sports Getty Images
Health FreeImages.com/tim & annette
News Linh Pham/Getty Images
Economy FreeImages.com/Penny Mathews
News Steve Evans via Wikimedia Commons
News iStock/kzenon
News Allsport/Getty Images
US & World Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images
News G. Morty Ortega/Getty Images
News Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
Health iStock/Ilza
News Dennis Grombkowski/Getty Images
Sports Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images
US & World Karaleigh Roe via CNN
US & World Tim Boyle/Getty Images
News Eldar Kamalov via Wikimedia Commons
Travel Andrew Renneisen/Getty Images
News Wilson Dias/ABr via Wikimedia Commons
US & World Photo by Marcelo Hernandez/Getty Images
News Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images