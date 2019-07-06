Pets

Nearly 200 pets collected by El Paso Animal Services over July 4th holiday

By:
  • ABC-7

Posted: Jul 05, 2019 06:07 PM MDT

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 06:07 PM MDT

Lost pets at animal shelter

EL PASO, Texas - The July Fourth holiday is historically one of the busiest times for El Paso Animal Services, and this year was no exception.

From July 3 to July 5, nearly 200 pets entered the Animal Services Center, with many of them found roaming the streets during and after the holiday festivities.

As a result of the high intake, the department is asking the community to help it alleviate the overcrowded kennels of the shelter.

In an effort to reconnect as many lost pets as possible, Animal Services is waiving impoundment fees — usually $60 per dog or cat — for any animal picked up by their owner during the month of July.

In addition, the Animal Services Center will stay open late for pet reclaims and adoptions through July 12.

