Humane Society of El Paso Telethon 2019: Donate Now!
Which team do you root for? Cast your vote for either 'CAT' or 'DOG' when you donate to the Humane Society of El Paso. Click Here to Donate to TEAM CAT -OR- Click Here to Donate to TEAM DOG
Results will be given during the 2019 Telethon on Saturday, August 3rd here on KVIA ABC-7 from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Be sure to donate and then watch the telethon for our pet parade, to enter in raffle giveaways, and to find out how you can be a STAR and save a life!
