ACTion for Animals to offer free pet adoptions in July

The ACTion Program for Animals will be offering free pet adoptions during the month of July.

APA Executive Director Michel Meunier said the nonprofit chose July to tie the offer to freedom and independence.

"When someone adopts from APA, it frees up a space for us to rescue the next animal at the municipal shelter," said Meunier. "The special offer is geared mostly toward moving kittens into homes, as we are overwhelmed with kittens this time of year."

Meunier also said that APA screens all adopters, so that animals are not adopted out to people who appear to be unable to provide for animals.

You may visit and meet adoptable animals at APA's adoption center, located at 800 W. Picacho, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and by appointment.