Money

El Paso City Council discusses nearly $1 billion in bond projects

By:

Posted: Jul 22, 2019 11:31 AM MDT

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 07:30 PM MDT

Proposed bond projects

El Paso City Council discussed proposed projects that would be covered in a nearly $1 billion bond on Monday. The bond was approved to be on the ballot earlier this month. 

The bond is projected to cost $943,006,628 and will cover emergency response, public safety, animal services and a number a street projects:

Police: $310,704,296

Fire: $281, 783, 536

Streets: $268,131,612

Public health: $71,418,095

Animal services: $10, 969, 088

Money for the fire department will help enhance public safety by improving response times, provide a new academy to improve efficiencies and provide for equipment vehicles to support firefighters.

The police department will also use the money to improve response times, provide renovations to existing facilities and a new academy to train incoming officers.

The city will use money to provide more research for preventable diseases to improve public health.

There will be 37 of the city's most traveled streets resurfaced along with 435 residential streets.

Animal services will provide safe and comfortable services for pets, increase positive outcomes along with improving health of pets.  They also want to contribute to El Paso reaching a 90 percent live release rate. The bond will be decided by the voters in the November election.

City council discussed the bond language at Monday's meeting.

Copyright 2019 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

News
Colleges that produce the most millionaires
Turner via CNN

Colleges that produce the most millionaires

News
On this day: July 22
John Stillwell/WPA-Pool/Getty Images

On this day: July 22

News
On this day: July 21
Harry How/Getty Images

On this day: July 21

News
On this day: July 20
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Clear Channel

On this day: July 20

News
All things bacon
TRF_Mr_Hyde/Wikimedia Commons

All things bacon

Celebrity
Winter Olympic medalists: Where are they now?
Phil Cole/ALLSPORT

Winter Olympic medalists: Where are they now?

News
On this day: July 19
Vince Bucci/Getty Images

On this day: July 19

Health
7 steps to a healthier heart
iStock/LuisPortugal

7 steps to a healthier heart

Sports
Tiger Woods through the years
David Cannon/Getty Images

Tiger Woods through the years

News
On this day: July 18
Haljackey via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 18

News
World's weirdest ice cream flavors

World's weirdest ice cream flavors

News
On this day: July 17
Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

On this day: July 17

News
On this day: July 16
Malcolm Taylor/Getty Images

On this day: July 16

News
Best jobs that don't require a degree

Best jobs that don't require a degree

News
Cities with best, worst reputations
Pixabay

Cities with best, worst reputations

News
On this day: July 15
Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

On this day: July 15

News
On this day: July 14
Patrick Aventurier/Getty Images

On this day: July 14

News
On this day: June 13
Cleveland Browns via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: June 13

News
On this day: July 13
2016 Getty Images

On this day: July 13

News
On this day: July 12
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

On this day: July 12

News
10 of the coolest work perks
iStock/LajosRepasi

10 of the coolest work perks

News
On this day: July 11
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

On this day: July 11

News
Best and worst cities for men
iStock/Kemter

Best and worst cities for men

News
New Texas migrant kids facility opens

New Texas migrant kids facility opens