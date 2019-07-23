El Paso City Council discusses nearly $1 billion in bond projects

Proposed bond projects

El Paso City Council discussed proposed projects that would be covered in a nearly $1 billion bond on Monday. The bond was approved to be on the ballot earlier this month.

The bond is projected to cost $943,006,628 and will cover emergency response, public safety, animal services and a number a street projects:

Police: $310,704,296

Fire: $281, 783, 536

Streets: $268,131,612

Public health: $71,418,095

Animal services: $10, 969, 088

Money for the fire department will help enhance public safety by improving response times, provide a new academy to improve efficiencies and provide for equipment vehicles to support firefighters.

The police department will also use the money to improve response times, provide renovations to existing facilities and a new academy to train incoming officers.

The city will use money to provide more research for preventable diseases to improve public health.

There will be 37 of the city's most traveled streets resurfaced along with 435 residential streets.

Animal services will provide safe and comfortable services for pets, increase positive outcomes along with improving health of pets. They also want to contribute to El Paso reaching a 90 percent live release rate.The bond will be decided by the voters in the November election.

City council discussed the bond language at Monday's meeting.