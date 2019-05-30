World Health Organizations classifies "Gaming Disorder" as mental illness

The World Health Organization (WHO) is warning gamers out there that too much video game time can be a problem.

In June 2018, WHO proposed adding "gaming disorder" to its list of globally recognized diseases. This past Saturday the organization officially agreed on the addition.

According to their website, Gaming disorder is defined as a pattern of gaming behavior (“digital-gaming” or “video-gaming”) characterized by impaired control over gaming, increasing priority given to gaming over other activities to the extent that gaming takes precedence over other interests and daily activities, and continuation or escalation of gaming despite the occurrence of negative consequences.

Other diagnoses in the same category include gambling, alcoholism and caffeine addiction.