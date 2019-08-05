Del Sol Medical Center provides update on shooting victims
EL PASO, Texas - Del Sol Medical Center representatives in El Paso held a news conference Monday morning to provide an update on the status of shooting victims.
They said two more victims of the mass shooting at a crowded El Paso Walmart died, raising the death toll for the Saturday attack to 22.
"We are deeply saddened to tell you that two patients passed away overnight," Dr. Stephen Flaherty told a news conference. (You can watch the entire news conference in the video player below.)
