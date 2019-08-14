'Estela Casas Infusion Center for Hope & Healing' is dedicated at University Medical Center

EL PASO, Texas - Cancer patients in El Paso are getting an infusion of help and hope.

That's because ABC-7's very own Estela Casas has committed $100,000 from the "Stand with Estela Fund" to help people who need services.

The funds --which will be disbursed over the next five years -- will go to the "Sobreviviendo el Cancer" program at University Medical Center.

On Wednesday afternoon, the area where cancer patients receive treatment was dedicated as the "Estela Casas Infusion Center for Hope and Healing."

About 1,000 cancer patients could qualify to receive help every year.

