Peak of flu season hits earlier than previous years, according to local doctor

Flu season in the borderland

EL PASO, Texas - The peak of the flu season hit El Paso sooner than in previous years, according to an emergency medicine physician at Del Sol Medical Center.

This year we started seeing some pretty serious flu cases in December," said Dr. Marco Diaz.

The peak of the flu season is typically in February.

Diaz said a majority of their patients include younger children and elderly people. The CDC said they are the most vulnerable to catch the virus during the flu season.

Last week, the city's health department confirmed a woman in her mid 20's died as a result of the flu. She had no underlying medical conditions and had received a flu shot.

Diaz said the flu shot does not completely prevent you from getting the flu, but it is your best defense.

"The flu shot is not one-hundred percent effective," Diaz said.

The vaccine was about fifty percent effective last year, according to Diaz.

"I would still recommend getting the flu vaccine because at least because at least it gives you that fifty percent chance of not getting one of the two big strains of the flu," Diaz said.

A report released by Popular Science said the flu is hitting the southern states the hardest.

"In the southern states, particularly here on the border, communities tend to be a little bit more tight knit. People live in closer living quarters, there's more familial bonds," Diaz said.

"So I think that maybe those close encounters might produce more people to get a little more illness."

Diaz said if you start to feel flu-like symptoms, see a doctor immediately because the treatment that is given, Tamiflu, is only effective within the first 72 hours.

"After the 72 hours, it's not going to be of any benefit to you," Diaz said.