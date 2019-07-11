Health

New procedure to remove uterine fibroids now available in El Paso

City one of 10 nationwide to offer the procedure

By:

Posted: Jul 11, 2019 05:22 PM MDT

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 05:22 PM MDT

El Paso - The Hospitals of Providence is offering woman suffering from uterine fibroids a less invasive treatment option with Acessa.

Acessa is a laparoscopic outpatient procedure that treats uterine fibroids of all sizes, without the need for a hysterectomy.  Fibroids are tumors and growths on the wall of the uterus that can lead to frequent urination, constipation, prolonged heavy menstrual bleeding and pelvic pain and pressure.  

"We are excited to be performing our first Acessa case at The Hospitals of Providence Memorial Campus," said Dr. Linda Lacy, MD, Board Certified Gynecologist.  "By age 50, about 70% of all women develop fibroids at some point in their lives and they can be quite disruptive, so it's important to have less invasive ways to treat them."

Acessa offers an alternative to traditional surgery and medication treatment, by using electrodes to shrink fibroids directly without affecting the normal uterine tissue around them.

"I know my patients lead busy lives, so being able to reduce recovery times by not having to cut the uterus is a huge benefit," said Lacy.  "This is also a great treatment option for women who are trying to conceive and experiencing infertility due to fibroids."

Over 99% of fibroids are non-cancerous and their cause is unknown, but they can be very troublesome in a woman's daily life.

