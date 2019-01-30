New Mexico may open Medicaid to paying customers

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico would open its Medicaid program to paying customers in an effort to expand affordable health care options under newly proposed legislation.



The bill to create a Medicaid buy-in option for state residents who don't qualify for subsidized health care was introduced Wednesday by Democratic Rep. Deborah Armstrong of Albuquerque.



The proposal would allow state residents to pay a monthly premium to the state in return for medical insurance under the state's Medicaid program that currently serves low-income families and individuals.



The buy-in program would be off limits to people already enrolled in Medicare or Medicaid or who received subsidized care through the state health exchange under provisions of the federal Affordable Care Act.



Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham backed the Medicaid buy-in concept during her campaign last year.

