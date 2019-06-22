Health

Nationwide doctor shortage can be felt in El Paso

By:

Posted: Jun 21, 2019 06:05 PM MDT

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 09:25 PM MDT

Doctor shortage

EL PASO, Texas - By 2032, the United States will be short nearly 122,000 physicians, according to a recent study from the Association of American Medical Colleges. 

El Paso is feeling the shortage already. 

"We're short of pediatricians. We're short of general surgeons, and of course there's always a shortage of psychiatrists," said Dr. Raj Marwah, an El Paso rheumatologist and spokesman for the El Paso County Medical Society. "It's always a flux and the population of El Paso is close to a million, and we're underserved in many ways." 

The shortage isn't affect all health care professionals. 

"We're getting more mid-level people, [physicians' assistants] and nurse practitioners," he said. "They're becoming more involved." 

Dr. Paul Ogden, the Provost of Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, said the city has about 50 percent of the physicians it needs. 

Marwah says one of the reasons could be a lack of accessible education. 

"Getting into medical school and finishing medical school... after that, you come back to student loans," Marwah said. "So for an average general human, going through the stages of training, you have easily a big debt on your head. $200,000 or $300,000." 

Ogden hasn't seen a drop in competitive applicants. Texas Tech is planning to expand its medical school class size, and will be adding more residency positions. 

"Most doctors end up practicing in proximity to where they did their residency," said Ogden."One of the things that's been in shortage here in El Paso is residency programs." 

As the city continues to grow, so does its need for more doctors.  

Copyright 2019 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

News
On this day: June 23
Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

On this day: June 23

News
On this day: June 22
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On this day: June 22

Health
Summer's most disgusting health concerns
iStock/.shock

Summer's most disgusting health concerns

News
On this day: June 21
U.S. Marshals Service via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: June 21

Family
Best and worst states to have a baby
Ian Waldie/Getty Images

Best and worst states to have a baby

News
On this day: June 20
Jemal Countess/Getty Images

On this day: June 20

Entertainment
Celebrities who have been deported, exiled
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Celebrities who have been deported, exiled

News
On this day: June 19
The Warmbier Family via CNN

On this day: June 19

Lifestyle
Best, worst state capitals to live in
FreeImages.com/Vince Varga

Best, worst state capitals to live in

Health
Autism: Key facts and figures

Autism: Key facts and figures

News
On this day: June 18
Roger Kisby/Getty Images

On this day: June 18

News
On this day: June 17
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

On this day: June 17

Health
Easy ways to break 10 bad habits
iStock / diego_cervo

Easy ways to break 10 bad habits

News
On this day: June 16
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

On this day: June 16

News
On this day: June 15
Carlo Allegri/Getty Images

On this day: June 15

US & World
History of Flag Day in America
FreeImages.com/Matthew Williams

History of Flag Day in America

News
On this day: June 14
Carl Court/Getty Images

On this day: June 14

Entertainment
Most iconic TV dads of all time
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Most iconic TV dads of all time

News
On this day: June 13
Cleveland Browns via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: June 13

News
Best Father's Day gifts for 2019
blackdiamondequipment.com

Best Father's Day gifts for 2019

Sports
Forbes' highest-paid athletes 2019
iStock/miflippo

Forbes' highest-paid athletes 2019

Travel
20 annoying things people do on planes
FreeImages.com/krzysiuc

20 annoying things people do on planes

News
On this day: June 12
Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

On this day: June 12

Travel
12 surprising airline secrets
Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

12 surprising airline secrets