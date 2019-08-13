Health

More surgeries for El Paso shooting victims creates additional need for blood donors

By:

Posted: Aug 12, 2019 06:09 PM MDT

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 06:34 PM MDT

Police officers blood drive

EL PASO, Texas - Nine days after a lone gunman opened fire inside the Cielo Vista Walmart, El Pasoans continue to donate much-needed blood.

At University Medical Center, two victims remained in critical condition Monday while five others were in stable but serious condition. Six remained hospitalized at Del Sol Medical Center on Monday; one in critical, one in stable and four in good condition.

Even though a record 1,900 units of blood have been donated since the tragedy two Saturdays ago, more blood is still needed because many shooting victims still have more surgeries to undergo.

At the Municipal Police Association blood drive on Monday, people continued to work to heal in the wake of the shootings by donating.

"It's needed, it's something we can do," said Jesus Moreno. "Blood is needed by a lot of people that are affected by it."

