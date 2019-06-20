El Paso gyms open doors for kids and teens this summer

Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images for Planet Fitness A view of equipment at Planet Fitness.

EL PASO, Texas - Local gyms in the Borderland are opening their doors to kids and teens this summer, some without a cost.

Uncommon Crossfit (EPUC) in East El Paso is one of several Crossfit locations offering sessions just for kids. The class, structured similar to a regular session, begins with a warmup and instructions on movements before letting kids take part in an interval workout. Unlike a traditional class, each workout ends with a game and the kids leave with a smile.

"My favorite part was the mountain climbers!" said seven-year-old Karina Canbrano.

"I would say the dodge ball. That was the funnest thing," said ten-year-old Ryan Elguea.

The program has existed at the gym for several years during the summer. It costs $250 for each child for the season. It's $200 when the child's parent is already a member. It's been going on for about two weeks this year, starting with a group of about six kids and now hosting about 20.

"You look at most things these days and it's all technology, people and kids are always playing video games, or they're on their iPads," said Mike Musshorn, the owner of EPUC Crossfit. "​​​​​​What we want them to do is come in and learn different tricks from their parents. Learn working out is a good, healthy lifestyle to learn."

Parents appreciate it too.

"I think that they need to stay active at all times, they see that we're active. We come work out 5 days a week," said Michelle Elguea, a Crossfit member whose two sons are enrolled in the summer program. "They see us and the struggles that we go through and I think it's really important to show them that life's not easy, things are not easy, that we need to push through and push til the end."

Crossfit is not the only gym in the Borderland trying to get kids to work out. At Planet Fitness, teens between the ages of 15 through 18 can work out for free all summer at all locations nationwide.

"During the summer, there's a lot of different activities right? Trying to get the teens something to do, something productive, and we thought what better way than to open the doors of Planet Fitness and to let them come in, work out and stay healthy during the summertime and stay out of the heat of El Paso," said Chad Hayduk, the regional manager of Planet Fitness in El Paso and Las Cruces.

Teens have the opportunity to take an orientation at any point during the program, which runs until September 1. The gym is also offering classes specifically designed for them. Teens under 18 must have a parent or guardian present to sign up.

"It feels nice because I get to come out here for summer after basketball camp and it keeps me active during the summer time," said teen Diego Macies.

For safety, Planet Fitness encourages teens to meet with their certified trainers to learn proper gym movements and etiquette.

At Crossfit, kids primarily stay away from weights.

"If there is weight, it's 4 lbs, 6 lbs depending on their age. The main thing is to make sure everyone is safe when they're in here. No one gets injured," said Musshorn. "We try to teach the kids they have to listen to the coaches who are here teaching them."

At both locations, kids leave with a smile, and a readiness to push, jump and run through their workouts and summers.