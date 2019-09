June is National Men's Health Month

ABC7 at Four Interview with Dr Michael Sebesta Urologist with Providence Medical Partners

El Paso - The entire month of June is dedicated to men's health. The goal is to increase awareness of preventable health problems and encourage early detection and treatment.

Dr. Michael Sebesta, a urologist with Providence Medical Partners, was a guest on ABC-7 at Four to discuss the number one men's health issue (prostate cancer) as well as other topics related to men's health.