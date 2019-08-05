Hospitals provide update on conditions of injured El Paso shooting victims

Update on Del Sol victims

EL PASO, Texas - Officials at Del Sol Medical Center and University Medical Center offered an update Sunday on the El Paso mass shooting victims in their care.

Of the 11 victims who were taken to Del Sol following the shooting, officials say 8 are in stable condition, while 3 others remain critical with a long road of healing ahead.

The medical team remains on constant 12-hour rotations with little sleep as they were busy making use of the blood donations that had been sent in from across the community. And it took some time but hospital staff said that each injured victim has since been reunited with their worried family members.

At UMC at received 14 shooting patients, of which 5 remained in critical condition. The hospital staff said they were able to release two patients, and is hoping to release a couple more on Monday.

The hospital's chief of surgery says while "the injuries are still obviously life-threatening and we're still in the critical phase," he thinks, after some time, that the patients will be able to make a full recovery with no major physical disabilities.