Free dental care offered for children of El Paso couple slain in mass shooting

Jordan (left) and Andre Anchondo (right) each holding their youngest child in these photos provided by their family.

EL PASO, Texas - For the second time in as many weeks, an El Paso dental office is providing free dental care to survivors of the Walmart mass shooting.

Hawkins Family Dental says it is donating its services to provide free dental care for three children whose parents were killed in the Aug. 3 attack until the kids each reach age 18.

Andre and Jordan Anchondo died while protecting their 2-month-old son from a hail of bullets. The baby boy survived; the couple also has two other children who weren't with them at the time of the store trip.

In a post to social media, the family of the Anchondos praised the dental office for "opening your hearts to our family in a time of need."

Last week, Westside Dental offered free care to shooting widower Antonio 'Tony' Basco and the other surviving victims of the shooting.