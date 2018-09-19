EP Children's Hospital diabetes program aims to educate parents and kids on managing diabetes

EI Paso program educates on children diabetes

EL PASO, Texas - Diabetes is a disease that affects the whole family, especially when a child is diagnosed.

When Amanda and Ernest Greenford's 3-year old son, Micah, was first diagnosed with type 1 diabetes they were shocked.

"When he got diagnosed with type one it was the scariest days of our lives," said Amanda Greenford, Micah's mom.

The first couple weeks was the toughest for the family.

"At first it felt like I was in a dream or something. I didn't believe it and then I started thinking about life changing events, things we're gonna have to change in our lives to better manage it," said Ernest Greenford, Micah's dad.

Not knowing much about diabetes, Ernest turned to support groups online but didn't find the support he was looking for.

"I did not get the kind of support that I get here at El Paso Children's Hospital. So I think we're extremely blessed," said Ernest.

El Paso Children's hospital was recently recognized by the American Diabetes Association for their Pediatric Education Service Program which helps in educating parents on how to handle their child's diabetes.

"We are the only pediatric education service program in this region," said Annabel Alicea, a registered nurse and certified diabetes educator at El Paso Children's hospital.

"We educate on a range of topics. They vary from nutrition, how to monitor your blood sugar, how to problem solve and how to take your medications," explained Alicea.

Whenever a parent has a question or concern, they are able to email or directly call a nurse to address their concern. The program aims and preventing parents from having to take their children to the hospital when the problem can easily be taken care of at home.

"We wanna empower these families to learn how to manage the diabetes and not let diabetes manage them," said Alicea.

If you notice that your child is having symptoms of diabetes which include excessive thirst, excessive hunger, excessive urination and weight loss, Alicea urges that you take them to their pediatric doctor to get tested for Diabetes.