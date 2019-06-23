Health

El Paso man share his health scare experience during Men's Health Awareness month

By:

Posted: Jun 21, 2019 09:16 PM MDT

Updated: Jun 23, 2019 02:25 PM MDT

Mens Health Awareness Month

EL PASO, Texas - June is Men's Health Awareness Month. It's a time to increase awareness about preventable health problems and encourage men and boys of all ages to visit their doctors' for early detection of diseases including heart disease or prevention of heart attacks. 

Imagine this, you're at home playing the drums with your band. Next thing you know, you think you're having a muscle spasm. Doctors tell you, you've just had a heart attack.

Well that's exactly what happened to one El Paso man who's grateful to be alive today. 

Angelo Amoriello told ABC-7 he thought he has always been healthy. 

But on one normal day, things took a turn. Amoriello started to feel pain in his chest and his jaw. His wife rushed him to the Hospital's of Providence Northeast Campus Emergency Room. 

After several tests and being kept overnight, " the doctor comes in while my wife was there and a couple of good friends of mine, and he said 'you just had a heart attack,'" Amoriello said. 

Amoriello said doctors told him he was going to need open-heart surgery right away. "I'm going, what? He said, 'you have 3 arteries (blocked). Your main artery is 99, almost 100 percent blocked. The other two are 98, 99 (percent blocked) and we have to get in there right away and get it done.'" 

During Men's Health Awareness Month, the Hospital's of Providence is urging men of all ages to visit their doctors. 

"They usually don't get checked. They want to wait until last minute to get things done. And so right now what we're trying to emphasize is that they get check up, general check ups, that they check they're blood pressure, take there medications, (that) they follow up with their doctor," said Elizabeth Mascorro, cardiac rehabilitation center at the Hospital's of Providence Sierra Campus. 

Amoriello agrees. "The key is if we feel something that's just not quite there, we need to take action." 
Amoriello says he's grateful for the staff at the hospitals of providence. 

To learn more about the cardiac rehabilitation center at the Hospital's of Providence Sierra Campus click here. To learn more about Men's Health Awareness Month click here
 

Copyright 2019 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

News
On this day: June 24
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

On this day: June 24

Health
'Dirty Dozen' fruits and vegetables
iStock / KingWu

'Dirty Dozen' fruits and vegetables

News
On this day: June 23
Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

On this day: June 23

News
On this day: June 22
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On this day: June 22

Health
Summer's most disgusting health concerns
iStock/.shock

Summer's most disgusting health concerns

News
On this day: June 21
U.S. Marshals Service via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: June 21

Family
Best and worst states to have a baby
Ian Waldie/Getty Images

Best and worst states to have a baby

News
On this day: June 20
Jemal Countess/Getty Images

On this day: June 20

Entertainment
Celebrities who have been deported, exiled
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Celebrities who have been deported, exiled

News
On this day: June 19
The Warmbier Family via CNN

On this day: June 19

Lifestyle
Best, worst state capitals to live in
FreeImages.com/Vince Varga

Best, worst state capitals to live in

Health
Autism: Key facts and figures

Autism: Key facts and figures

News
On this day: June 18
Roger Kisby/Getty Images

On this day: June 18

News
On this day: June 17
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

On this day: June 17

Health
Easy ways to break 10 bad habits
iStock / diego_cervo

Easy ways to break 10 bad habits

News
On this day: June 16
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

On this day: June 16

News
On this day: June 15
Carlo Allegri/Getty Images

On this day: June 15

US & World
History of Flag Day in America
FreeImages.com/Matthew Williams

History of Flag Day in America

News
On this day: June 14
Carl Court/Getty Images

On this day: June 14

Entertainment
Most iconic TV dads of all time
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Most iconic TV dads of all time

News
On this day: June 13
Cleveland Browns via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: June 13

News
Best Father's Day gifts for 2019
blackdiamondequipment.com

Best Father's Day gifts for 2019

Sports
Forbes' highest-paid athletes 2019
iStock/miflippo

Forbes' highest-paid athletes 2019

Travel
20 annoying things people do on planes
FreeImages.com/krzysiuc

20 annoying things people do on planes