El Paso dentist offers to brighten smiles of Walmart shooting widower Tony Basco, other survivors

Antonio Basco Antonio Basco visiting the makeshift memorial behind the Cielo Vista Walmart store.

EL PASO, Texas - An El Paso dental office is offering free dental care to widower Antonio 'Tony' Basco and the surviving victims of the Aug. 3 Walmart shootings.

In a social media post this week, Westside Dental said it wanted to "provide Tony with not only a smile, but a new smile with complimentary dental services."

Basco made worldwide headlines after issuing a public invitation to his wife Margie Reckard's funeral, saying he felt alone after she was gunned down inside the Walmart because the couple didn't have any nearby relatives. Her services drew thousands of attendees.

In a follow-up post, Westside Dental then added: "Our office will dedicate a Complimentary Dental Day for all the surviving victims!"

The post indicated that survivors can contact the dental office at (915) 581-1511 to make arrangements.