Diabetes Prevention for the Holidays

Tips from a Clinical Dietician

Posted: Nov 16, 2018 05:34 PM MST

Hannah Hoffman Clinical Dietician from The Hospitals of Providence

El Paso - Diabetes happens when one or more of the following occurs:
When the pancreas does not produce any insulin.
When the pancreas produces very little insulin.
When the body does not respond appropriately to insulin, a condition called "insulin resistance."

The symptoms of Type 2 diabetes due to high blood sugar may include:
Increased thirst
Increased hunger (especially after eating)
Dry mouth
Frequent urination
Unexplained weight loss (even though you are eating and feel hungry)
Fatigue (weak, tired feeling)
Blurred vision or headaches

The first line of defense - weight control, diet and exercise. The key to remember when it comes to your diet is everything in moderation.

If you think you may have the symptoms of diabetes, see your doctor right away.
 

