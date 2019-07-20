Cryotherapy now available in El Paso: What is it? And how might it improve your health?

Cool sensations Cryotherapy

EL PASO, Texas - The florescent blue lights in the cryotherapy room at Sense Therapy give off the aura of a high-end night club or a science fiction film.



And though you'll find no DJ sets or extraterrestrials in the west El Paso cryo-chamber, you will find a scientific method of body healing.



Cryotherapy is a therapeutic procedure that exposes your body to subzero temperatures to improve total overall wellness.



Per Sense Therapy, exposing the body to ultra-cool temperatures, triggers the body's survival mode and it's healing mechanisms. Through an increase in circulation, blood flow to the muscles and organs accelerates healing and recovery.



"There's muscle inflammation to reduce swellness in the body," said Sense Therapy manager Iridian Molina. "If you want to lose weight, it's about 50 to 800 calories per session, stronger immune system, better mood. It just makes you be happier and feel happier about yourself."



Cryotherapy is optimal for athletes in need of quick recovery, like El Paso Locomotive FC star forward Omar Salgado. Especially on short weeks when Salgado has a game Wednesday night, and a quick turnaround for Saturday.



Around 90 minutes of running on a full length field on a Wednesday night for Salgado, and just three minutes inside the cryotherapy chamber at 151 degrees below zero. I'd say that's not a bad trade off to feeling fresh.



"The minute after stepping out I just feel recovered, I feel a little bit fresher. It's an interesting feeling," said Salgado.



"So extremely important to be able to have something like this in El Paso and really excited this is really close to home," added Salagado.



Sense Therapy gets plenty of athletes through the door, but anyone can come experience the cryotherapy healing powers. Single sessions are $40, but bundle packages are available as long as you are over the age of 18.