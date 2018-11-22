Health

Cooking your bird properly is key to healthy holiday

What not to do while preparing your turkey

By:
  • CNN

Posted: Nov 22, 2018 01:12 AM MST

Updated: Nov 22, 2018 01:13 AM MST

When you're cooking your turkey, you need to be aware of four safety issues: thawing, preparing, stuffing and cooking to adequate temperature. 

Never leave a turkey out on the counter to thaw overnight. Bacteria can grow rapidly in raw turkey when its temperature is between 40-to-140 degrees. 

The C.D.C. recommends it be thawed in the microwave, the refrigerator or in a sink of wold water that is changed every thirty minutes. 

While preparing the turkey, make sure to wash hands and surfaces often and keep raw turkey separate from other items so illness-causing bacteria doesn't spread. 

If you're stuffing your bird, do so just before cooking and make sure you cook a stuffed turkey at a temperature higher than 325 degrees. 

While it's cooking, it's critical that you use a food thermometer. This will help ensure the internal temperature reaches 165 degrees - high enough to kill any bacteria. 

And when you're checking the temperature, make sure you're checking in the correct spot. 

"You're probably going to check right in between the leg and the cavity of the body and then also in the thickest part of the breast," Mike Folino, a Registered Dietitian, said. 

Copyright 2018 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

News
On this day: November 22
Carsten Koall/Getty Images

On this day: November 22

Economy
Thanksgiving by the numbers
Hiroko Masuike/Getty Images

Thanksgiving by the numbers

News
On this day: November 21
Rick Diamond/Getty Images for IEBA

On this day: November 21

Pets
Holiday foods to keep away from pets
iStock/MentalArt

Holiday foods to keep away from pets

News
On this day: November 20
Vince Bucci/Getty Images

On this day: November 20

US & World
Store hours for Thanksgiving holidays 2018
George Frey/Getty Images

Store hours for Thanksgiving holidays 2018

News
On this day: November 19
California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation via Getty Images

On this day: November 19

Travel
8 tips for surviving long flights
FreeImages.com/jenny w.﻿

8 tips for surviving long flights

News
On this day: November 18
Larry Busacca/Getty Images

On this day: November 18

News
On this day: November 17
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

On this day: November 17

Economy
States where the most people go hungry
John Moore/Getty Images

States where the most people go hungry

News
On this day: November 16
Chuck Kennedy/White House via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: November 16

News
On this day: November 15
David Shankbone via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: November 15

Health
States with the most smokers
FreeImages.com/Zsuzsa N.K.

States with the most smokers

Entertainment
Celebrities' jobs before they were famous

Celebrities' jobs before they were famous

News
On this day: November 14
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

On this day: November 14

Health
Food you're tossing too early
iStock/JulNichols

Food you're tossing too early

US & World
'10 worst toys' for 2018
Hiroko Masuike/Getty Images

'10 worst toys' for 2018

News
PHOTOS: Inside a DEA drug holding room

PHOTOS: Inside a DEA drug holding room

News
Photos: CBP X-ray machines and scanners at ports of entry

Photos: CBP X-ray machines and scanners at ports of entry

US & World
Notable deaths of 2018
Getty Images

Notable deaths of 2018

Food
Best and worst foods for sleep
iStock/ValuaVitaly

Best and worst foods for sleep

News
On this day: November 13
Rick Diamond-Getty Images

On this day: November 13

US & World
Wind-driven fires rip through California
Getty Images

Wind-driven fires rip through California