Health

Chihuahua state inspectors order partial closure of Rinocenter in Juarez

By:

Posted: Nov 15, 2018 04:18 PM MST

Updated: Nov 15, 2018 04:33 PM MST

EL PASO, Texas - Health inspectors in the state of Chihuahua ordered a partial closure of Rinocenter, the Juarez clinic where Laura Avila intended to have plastic surgery, but left with severe brain damage.

Avila, a Dallas woman raised in the El Paso area, traveled to Juarez for the procedure.

The El Diario de Juarez newspaper reports the operating room at Rinocenter is closed because inspectors found some irregularities, though they would not give details because the investigation is ongoing.

The clinic has two weeks to address the issues. If fixed, the suspension will be lifted. It is unclear if this investigation is separate from the one looking into medical negligence.

Avila, 36, booked the procedure for 7 a.m. at a plastic surgery facility on October 30, 2018 according to her sister Angie Avila.  Angie said that at about 8 a.m., Laura was told some of the surgeons flying in from Guadalajara were running late and the surgery was pushed until Noon. 

Enrique Cruz, Laura's fiance, said he was told the procedure would take four hours, but when he returned around 4 p.m., he said he wasn't able to see Laura.  Cruz told ABC-7 that at about 9 p.m., the director of the medical facility told him Laura needed to be transferred to another hospital. 

Angie told ABC-7 the doctors in Mexico told her Laura had anesthesia injected into her spine, but instead of flowing through her body, the anesthesia went to her brain. Angie told ABC-7 the complications resulted in Laura suffering a heart attack and severe global brain damage.

After spending four days in a hospital in Juarez, Laura was transferred to University Medical Center in El Paso. 

"She's been in a bed. She hasn't moved," said Angie, "She's opened her eyes, and there have been small movements, but she has a glazed look in her eyes. Doctors don't believe she can see us. You know, she's physically here, but not mentally here."

Laura's family is trying to raise funds to transfer Laura to a medical facility closer to home in North Texas.

Copyright 2018 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

News
On this day: November 18
Larry Busacca/Getty Images

On this day: November 18

News
On this day: November 17
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

On this day: November 17

Economy
States where the most people go hungry
John Moore/Getty Images

States where the most people go hungry

News
On this day: November 16
Chuck Kennedy/White House via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: November 16

News
On this day: November 15
David Shankbone via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: November 15

Health
States with the most smokers
FreeImages.com/Zsuzsa N.K.

States with the most smokers

Entertainment
Celebrities' jobs before they were famous

Celebrities' jobs before they were famous

News
On this day: November 14
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

On this day: November 14

Health
Food you're tossing too early
iStock/JulNichols

Food you're tossing too early

US & World
'10 worst toys' for 2018
Hiroko Masuike/Getty Images

'10 worst toys' for 2018

News
PHOTOS: Inside a DEA drug holding room

PHOTOS: Inside a DEA drug holding room

News
Photos: CBP X-ray machines and scanners at ports of entry

Photos: CBP X-ray machines and scanners at ports of entry

US & World
Notable deaths of 2018
Getty Images

Notable deaths of 2018

Food
Best and worst foods for sleep
iStock/ValuaVitaly

Best and worst foods for sleep

News
On this day: November 13
Rick Diamond-Getty Images

On this day: November 13

US & World
Wind-driven fires rip through California
Getty Images

Wind-driven fires rip through California

Recipes
10 most popular pizza toppings
FreeImages.com/Michal Adamczyk

10 most popular pizza toppings

News
On this day: November 12
White House photo by Eric Draper

On this day: November 12

News
On this day: November 11
Mark Davis/Getty Images

On this day: November 11

News
On this day: November 10
Rick Diamond/Getty Images

On this day: November 10

Economy
Veterans Day 2018 deals and freebies
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Veterans Day 2018 deals and freebies

News
On this day: November 9
Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images

On this day: November 9

Health
Top 10 germ-infested spots
iStock/Eraxion

Top 10 germ-infested spots

News
On this day: November 8
POOL via CNN Newsource

On this day: November 8