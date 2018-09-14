Health

Brown Middle School nurse named top school nurse in Texas

By:

Posted: Sep 14, 2018 04:46 PM MDT

Updated: Sep 14, 2018 04:46 PM MDT

EL PASO, Texas - An El Paso woman has been named the top school nurse in the entire state of Texas.

Miriam Carmichael is the third El Paso ISD school nurse to receive the statewide honor since the state recognition began in 2003.

"Sometimes, my office is like a mini emergency room," said Carmichael, the nurse at Brown Middle School, "I'm dealing with broken bones, dislocated knees, severe allergic reactions, a kid who's diabetic, certainly sick kids, injured kids, and kids with chronic problems."

Carmichael told ABC-7 she is always busy and her job is unpredictable and very interesting, never boring.  Even though Carmichael was recognized as the school nurse of the year at EPISD and Region 19, she was surprised to be named the top school nurse in the state.

"We have to meet a lot of criteria and standards of excellence.  I feel I'm just representing all the great nurses in our region.  There are a lot of great nurses, so I feel like I'm just representing them and our school and I'm proud of that," she said. 

Carmichael said she does more than just pass out medication and band-aids to children at school. She also helps them with various problems in their lives. 

"I've been involved in a lot of different things, like organizing teachers and trying to be a role model for healthy living. I eat my big salad and I talk about a healthy lifestyle for the kids," the nurse said.

Carmichael also helps train nursing students at the El Paso medical school affiliated with Texas Tech and and UTEP. 

"I always just love to see how completely shocked they are to see how busy school nurses can be," Carmichael said, "The variety things we do and how crazy it can be and they say they thought it was going to be mellow.  No. It's very busy."


 

Copyright 2018 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

Weather
Hurricane Florence hits the Carolinas
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Hurricane Florence hits the Carolinas

Crime
PHOTOS: 10 Most Wanted Fugitives in El Paso 9.14.18

PHOTOS: 10 Most Wanted Fugitives in El Paso 9.14.18

Weather
10 most expensive hurricanes to hit US
CNN Video

10 most expensive hurricanes to hit US

News
On this day: September 14
Chris Hondros/Getty Images

On this day: September 14

El Paso
Khalid presented Key to the City of El Paso

Khalid presented Key to the City of El Paso

Weather
Coastal Carolina prepares for Hurricane Florence
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Coastal Carolina prepares for Hurricane Florence

Weather
2018 hurricane season
NOAA

2018 hurricane season

News
On this day: September 13
Brian Bahr/Getty Images

On this day: September 13

Entertainment
National Toy Hall of Fame 2018 finalists
Courtesy of The Strong, Rochester, New York.

National Toy Hall of Fame 2018 finalists

Economy
Notable recalls of 2018
USDA via CNN

Notable recalls of 2018

Weather
Hurricane prep checklist
Allison Joyce/Getty Images

Hurricane prep checklist

Entertainment
Celebrities turned politicians
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Celebrities turned politicians

Entertainment
Celebrities who have battled cancer
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Celebrities who have battled cancer

News
On this day: September 12
Dolby Laboratories

On this day: September 12

US & World
Happiest states in America
iStock/DoctorKan

Happiest states in America

Education
Best colleges of 2018-19
Madcoverboy at English Wikipedia via Wikimedia Commons

Best colleges of 2018-19

News
On this day: September 11
Alex Wong/Getty Images

On this day: September 11

Health
8 foods that age your skin faster
iStock/deansanderson

8 foods that age your skin faster

Entertainment
Never mind! Celebrities who unretired
Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images

Never mind! Celebrities who unretired

News
On this day: September 10
NOAA-NASA GOES Project via Getty Images

On this day: September 10

Education
States where college is most expensive
iStock/kroach

States where college is most expensive

News
On this day: September 9
Andrew Milligan - WPA Pool/Getty Images

On this day: September 9

News
On this day: September 8
USAF 388th Range Squadron via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 8

Entertainment
Stand Up to Cancer 2018
2018 Getty Images

Stand Up to Cancer 2018