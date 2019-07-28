Health

As West Nile virus reappears in El Paso, experts urge mosquito precautions

By:
  • ABC-7 & Associated Press

Posted: Jul 28, 2019 04:01 PM MDT

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 04:28 PM MDT

Managing mosquitoes

With three confirmed cases diagnosed in El Paso this past week, West Nile marked its return to the Borderland for the first time this year.

West Nile fever is an infection caused by the West Nile virus, which is typically spread by mosquitos that have fed on infected birds which carry the disease.

About 80% of those infected with West Nile virus show no symptoms, and go unreported.

About 19% of infected people develop symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting or a rash, all that can vary widely in severity. One percent of people develop encephalitis or meningitis, with associated neck stiffness, confusion and/or seizures.

Recovery for those with severe symptoms may take weeks to months.

Symptoms manifest themselves usually in 3 to 14 days after being bitten, and most people recover completely. Sometimes fatigue and weakness last for weeks or months.

Most human cases of West Nile occur in late summer and fall; people over 50 years of age have the highest risk of severe disease. Keep babies, toddlers and young children safe from bites, and keep a close eye on those who have been bitten.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) indicates that the most effective way to prevent West Nile disease is to prevent bites by mosquitos that are passing along the virus they picked up from infected birds.

Especially this summer, flooded areas, heavily wooded yards or any habitat continually damp from frequent and/or heavy rains make perfect habitat for happy mosquito mating. Eliminating these areas can result in fewer of the pesky critters.

Restrict outdoor activities when mosquitos are most active: Starting in early May until the first hard frost; and between dusk and dawn, but know that mosquitos will bite anytime during the day and night.

Use an insect repellent that contains DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus on exposed skin, the outside of clothing and any carried gear.

Wear shoes (not sandals), socks that extend up the leg, long-sleeved shirts and long pants.

Install or fix screens on windows and doors. Keep doors and windows shut, especially at night.

According to the American Mosquito Control Association, a running house fan can help keep mosquitos away from people because mosquitos are weak fliers.

There is no specific treatment for West Nile fever, so, remember — Sun screen bug spray. 

(c) Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.


Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

News
On this day: August 3
Eldar Kamalov via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 3

News
Celebrities & their charities
Mireya Acierto/Getty Images

Celebrities & their charities

News
On this day: August 2
David McNew/Getty Images

On this day: August 2

News
Most gay-friendly U.S. cities
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Most gay-friendly U.S. cities

Politics
Democratic debates in Detroit
Getty Images

Democratic debates in Detroit

News
On this day: August 1
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

On this day: August 1

News
12 most common tax scams
FreeImages.com/Matt Aiello

12 most common tax scams

US & World
Strange TSA finds
TSA via CNN

Strange TSA finds

News
On this day: July 31
Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

On this day: July 31

News
Best, worst places to raise a family
Copyright 2019 CNN

Best, worst places to raise a family

Economy
7 of the biggest hacks in history
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

7 of the biggest hacks in history

Sports
Who are best QBs of all time?
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Who are best QBs of all time?

News
America's 25 most bike-friendly cities

America's 25 most bike-friendly cities

News
On this day: July 30
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: July 30

US & World
Photos before and after Garlic Festival shooting
hashtagsuki/Instagram via CNN

Photos before and after Garlic Festival shooting

News
Hundreds show up for immigration protest at Border Patrol Headquarters

Hundreds show up for immigration protest at Border Patrol Headquarters

News
20 cars that get the most tickets
iStock/(slobo)

20 cars that get the most tickets

News
On this day: July 29
NBC Television via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 29

News
On this day: July 28
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

On this day: July 28

News
On this day: July 27
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

On this day: July 27

News
On this day: July 26
Jessica Kourkounis/Getty Images

On this day: July 26

Sports
Sexy tennis stars
Ian Walton/Getty Images

Sexy tennis stars

News
Cities that get the most sleep
iStock/ValuaVitaly

Cities that get the most sleep

News
On this day: July 25
Illustration by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

On this day: July 25