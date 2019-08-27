3 new cases of West Nile virus confirmed in El Paso, as city's total grows to 10

James Gathany/CDC Bites from infected mosquitoes can result in West Nile virus.

EL PASO, Texas - The City of El Paso Department of Public Health says three more people are confirmed to have West Nile virus, bringing the city's total this year to ten cases.

The department said Tuesday that the new cases of the mosquito-borne illness involve two women in their mid-70's and a man in his early 80's.

Of the ten human cases of West Nile virus so far this year, there have been two previously reported deaths. Symptoms of the virus may include fever, headache, nausea, vomiting, rash, muscle weakness or swollen lymph nodes.

Health officials noted that the three new cases come as the El Paso area weather forecast calls for the potential of rain over the next few days.

”We need our community to be ready to tip and toss items after it rains so that we don’t create more breeding opportunities for mosquitoes. These mosquitoes can carry diseases, and so we need to keep their numbers as low as possible,” said Fernando Gonzalez, the city's lead epidemiologist.

In addition to eliminating standing water, Gonzalez urges people to reduce their risk by using insect repellent and wearing long, light-colored clothes.