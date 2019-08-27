Health

3 new cases of West Nile virus confirmed in El Paso, as city's total grows to 10

By:

Posted: Aug 27, 2019 11:16 AM MDT

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 02:41 PM MDT

EL PASO, Texas - The City of El Paso Department of Public Health says three more people are confirmed to have West Nile virus, bringing the city's total this year to ten cases.

The department said Tuesday that the new cases of the mosquito-borne illness involve two women in their mid-70's and a man in his early 80's.

Of the ten human cases of West Nile virus so far this year, there have been two previously reported deaths. Symptoms of the virus may include fever, headache, nausea, vomiting, rash, muscle weakness or swollen lymph nodes.

Health officials noted that the three new cases come as the El Paso area weather forecast calls for the potential of rain over the next few days.

”We need our community to be ready to tip and toss items after it rains so that we don’t create more breeding opportunities for mosquitoes. These mosquitoes can carry diseases, and so we need to keep their numbers as low as possible,” said Fernando Gonzalez, the city's lead epidemiologist.

In addition to eliminating standing water, Gonzalez urges people to reduce their risk by using insect repellent and wearing long, light-colored clothes.

Copyright 2019 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

US & World
Fires ravage Amazon rainforest
Getty Images

Fires ravage Amazon rainforest

News
On this day: August 27
NOAA

On this day: August 27

News
Most expensive cities for car insurance

Most expensive cities for car insurance

News
Most expensive states to own a home

Most expensive states to own a home

News
On this day: August 26
Michael Buckner/Getty Images

On this day: August 26

News
10 best U.S. cities for dating
iStock/kevinruss﻿

10 best U.S. cities for dating

News
On this day: August 25
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

On this day: August 25

News
On this day: August 24
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

On this day: August 24

News
15 emerging U.S. downtowns
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

15 emerging U.S. downtowns

News
On this day: August 23
Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesse B. Awalt/U.S. Navy via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 23

Entertainment
Celebrities who have battled cancer
Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Celebrities who have battled cancer

News
On this day: August 22
iStock/DegasMM

On this day: August 22

News
School violence: By the numbers
KPRC via CNN

School violence: By the numbers

News
On this day: August 21
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

On this day: August 21

News
Most pet-friendly cities for travelers
iStock/Dixi_

Most pet-friendly cities for travelers

News
On this day: August 20
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

On this day: August 20

US & World
Best, worst states for millennials
iStock/biglike

Best, worst states for millennials

News
On this day: August 19
Alexandra Wyman/Getty Images for AFI

On this day: August 19

News
On this day: August 18
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: August 18

News
On this day: August 17
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

On this day: August 17

News
On this day: August 16
Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Niche Media

On this day: August 16

Pets
Best ways to save money on pets
FreeImages.com/PsychoPxL

Best ways to save money on pets

Education
10 most educated countries
CNN Image

10 most educated countries

News
On this day: August 15
Martin St-Amant - Wikipedia - CC-BY-SA-3.0

On this day: August 15