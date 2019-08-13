2 El Pasoans die from West Nile virus; city says 1st deaths in 4 years

James Gathany/CDC West Nile is spread via bites from infected mosquitoes.

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso is reporting its first two deaths from West Nile virus this year.

City of El Paso Department of Public Health officials on Monday confirmed that a woman in her early 50s and a man in his early 80s, both with other underlying health conditions, had died.

The agency has recorded 7 total cases of the virus in people so far.

“It has been four years since our City has seen a West Nile-related death and this news is hard to report,” said Robert Resendes, El Paso's public health director. “We extend our condolences to these individuals’ loved-ones and remind the community to prevent mosquito breeding and mosquito bites as a way to help prevent this disease.”

West Nile virus is transmitted through bites from an infected mosquito. Symptoms can include fever, headache, body aches and muscle fatigue. But more severe cases can end in paralysis or death.

Residents are being reminded to use mosquito repellent when outdoors and should remove any standing water outside the home, such as in potted plants and pet dishes.