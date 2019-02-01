Health

'You're not alone': Lisa Bacchus's post-abortive story

By:

Posted: Feb 01, 2019 01:15 PM MST

Updated: Feb 01, 2019 01:19 PM MST

EL PASO, Texas - When Lisa Bacchus was in college, she had her whole life planned out. She was engaged and ready to pursue the life that appeared to be laid out ahead of her. Her life, however, changed as soon as she learned she was pregnant.

"I figured well, we were going to get married anyway. This is just going to speed things up," Bacchus recalled.

Her fiance at the time was not happy and told her to get an abortion. She says she gave in to the pressure.

"I had a sister, also my drug dealer at the time, took me to Dr. John Moody," Bacchus said. "He was one of the number one abortionists back in the late 80s and early 90s. And he did his job. I was young and dumb and under a lot of pressure. My own decision, nobody else's fault. And so I had the abortion."

The day of the abortion changed Bacchus' life forever. She became infertile, never able to give birth to her own kids. Infertility was only the physical side effect of her abortion.

"I fell further into drugs," she said. "There was so much depression and so much self-loathing, which is totally normal for post-abortive women." 

She struggled through the post-abortive fog of depression, self-loathing and drugs until she came upon a pro-life group. She ended up joining the group, going outside of Dr. Moody's clinic, where she had her abortion, to talk to women. From that day forward, she became a pro-life advocate.

Bacchus' pro-life advocacy didn't stop at the doorstop of abortion clinics. She and her husband Ron became parents of two adopted boys, Matthew and Israel.

"My boys are my boys. I forget they are adopted," Bacchus said. "I have two adopted children from two adoptions. One mother who actually lived with us and one that was in a private adoption."

Her second son's mother actually lived with them. And they have continued to have women live with them during their pregnancy, helping them find adoptive parents for the children.

"We were very fortunate over the past years to be able to house women in our own home and just help them see 'hey there's help out there, you're not alone,'" Bacchus said.

Making sure women know they are not alone has become Bacchus' mission in life. She wants more women to know pro-choice is not the only choice and abortion is not the only option. To fulfill her mission, Bacchus is becoming the director of Westside Pregnancy Center, which is opening soon.

"It's going to be thrilling to be able to tell women: 'You're not alone. Don't take such a drastic step," she said.

Westside Pregnancy Center will offer help to pregnant women in need. The center will offer services to help women care for their child while it is still in the womb through medical services as well as providing things needed to care for the child when it is born. It will be located off Sunset Road in west El Paso.

In the meantime, women and families can get help at Guiding Star El Paso, a pro-life women's health clinic in central El Paso. They offer whole health services such as ultrasounds, pap smears, pre-natal and post-natal care as well as counseling for women. They also offer services for the whole family such as counseling and parenting classes. They are located at 1411 Montana Blvd and are open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

 

Copyright 2019 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

Entertainment
Super Bowl halftime performers through years
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Super Bowl halftime performers through years

Sports
Past Super Bowl MVPs
Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Past Super Bowl MVPs

News
On this day: February 1
Alex Grimm/Getty Images

On this day: February 1

Sports
NFL's highest-paid players for 2018
Doug Pensinger/Getty Images

NFL's highest-paid players for 2018

Sports
Best, worst cities for football fans
Doug Pensinger/Getty Images

Best, worst cities for football fans

News
On this day: January 31
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On this day: January 31

Economy
World's most admired companies
Pexels.com

World's most admired companies

Sports
Super Bowl urban legends revealed
Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Super Bowl urban legends revealed

News
On this day: January 30
Tom Larson/CNN

On this day: January 30

Sports
Who are best QBs of all time?
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Who are best QBs of all time?

Politics
2020 presidential candidates
Getty Images

2020 presidential candidates

Health
11 foods that will age you

11 foods that will age you

News
On this day: January 29
Scott Olson/Getty Images

On this day: January 29

Crime
PHOTOS: El Paso's Most Wanted Fugitives 1.28.19

PHOTOS: El Paso's Most Wanted Fugitives 1.28.19

Health
10 foods you should never refrigerate
iStock / DrGrounds

10 foods you should never refrigerate

News
On this day: January 28
Carsten Koall/Getty Images

On this day: January 28

News
On this day: January 27
Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

On this day: January 27

US & World
Roger Stone: One of Trump's closest advisers

Roger Stone: One of Trump's closest advisers

News
On this day: January 26
Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

On this day: January 26

Crime
PHOTOS: 6 charged found with more than 150 lbs. of marijuana, police say

PHOTOS: 6 charged found with more than 150 lbs. of marijuana, police say

News
On this day: January 25
Muhammad Ghafari via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: January 25

Health
9 tricks to fall asleep faster
CNN

9 tricks to fall asleep faster

Crime
PHOTOS: Alleged gang members arrested in conspiracy investigation

PHOTOS: Alleged gang members arrested in conspiracy investigation

Health
10 healthy gas station foods
iStock/njpPhoto

10 healthy gas station foods