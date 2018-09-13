Taco Bell named the best Mexican food restaurant in America

Taco Bell, a fast-food restaurant chain known for chalupas and quesaritos, has been named the best Mexican food restaurant in America.

Harris Poll released its findings Wednesday. The poll aims to find the strongest brands based on consumer response. Taco Bell beat out Moe's, which topped the list last year. Chipotle was the top Mexican food restaurant in America in 2016.

The poll surveyed more than 77,000 consumers, who assessed more than 3,000 brands across more than 300 categories.

Earlier this year, Taco Bell became the fourth largest fast-food chain coming in behind McDonald's, Starbucks and Subway.