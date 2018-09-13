Here's how to get a free Chick-Fil-A sandwich today
Delivery app 'Favor' offering free food, delivery
EL PASO, Texas - A food delivery service is giving away free Chick-fil-A chicken sandwiches through its app on Thursday.
Favor, the newest app to offer food delivery in El Paso, said in a news release that those who download their app between 11am-9pm and tap on the Free Chick-fil-A banner, one free sandwich and free delivery will be automatically applied to your order.
A tip of at least $2.00 is required for the runner.
