Here's how to get a free Chick-Fil-A sandwich today

EL PASO, Texas - A food delivery service is giving away free Chick-fil-A chicken sandwiches through its app on Thursday.

Favor, the newest app to offer food delivery in El Paso, said in a news release that those who download their app between 11am-9pm and tap on the Free Chick-fil-A banner, one free sandwich and free delivery will be automatically applied to your order.

A tip of at least $2.00 is required for the runner.

Download Favor