William Shatner of 'Star Trek' fame is 1st announced guest for El Paso Comic Con 2020

Ethan Miller/Getty Images Actor William Shatner, better known as Capt. James T. Kirk from Star Trek.

EL PASO, Texas - Don your Vulcan ears, get your tricorder ready and set your phaser to stun: Star Trek's William Shatner is making a trip to El Paso next April.

The actor who played Capt. James T. Kirk has announced that he'll be a special guest attending El Paso Comic Con 2020 from Friday, April 17 to Sunday, April 19.

BTW, El Paso fans; I'm coming to the El Paso Comic Con next April. — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) August 11, 2019

Aside from his iconic Star Trek role, Shatner is known as Denny Crane from ABC's "The Practice" and "Boston Legal."

He's also recognized for his work as a police sergeant in the cop TV drama "TJ Hooker" and is a pitchman for various companies.