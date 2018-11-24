Things to do in El Paso this holiday weekend
1) Holidays On Ice: Indoor Ice-Skating
Now - January
11am – 10pm
El Paso County Coliseum Events Center
4100 E. Paisano
$10
Take a spin in the city's only professional ice-skating rink during the annual Holidays On Ice at the El Paso County Coliseum Events Center now through January.
Fun themed nights, including Skate with Santa sessions, special guests, giveaways and more.
Skates included with admission. (Free admission for non-skaters.)
Concession stand available.
Nov. 16-21; 23-25; and 30.
Dec. 1-2; 8-9; and 14-31.
Skating Times:
Session 1 - 11am-2pm
Session 2 - 3pm-6pm
Session 3 - 7pm-10pm
Upcoming dates
Fri, Nov 23 @ 11:00 am
Sat, Nov 24 @ 11:00 am
Sun, Nov 25 @ 11:00 am
Starting Friday, November 23rd, 2018, repeats every day until Sunday, November 25, 2018 @ 11:00 am – 10:00 pm
2. Hockey Game
El Paso Rhinos vs Northern Colorado Eagles
Tonight - Sunday
Friday and Saturday 7PM
Sunday 4:30PM
$5-30
El Paso County Coliseum
4100 E. Paisano Dr.
3. UTEP Football Game
UTEP vs University of Southern Mississippi
Saturday
1pm
Sun Bowl Stadium
$14-28
4. UTEP Basketball Game
UTEP Women's vs Abilene Christian University
Saturday
7pm
Don Haskins Center
Ticketmaster.com
5. Comedy: Matt Broome
Friday - Sunday 7:30 pm
The Comic Strip
$12-22
Stand up comedy. Must be 17+.
Upcoming dates
Fri, Nov 23 @ 7:30 pm
Sat, Nov 24 @ 7:30 pm
Sun, Nov 25 @ 7:30 pm
The Comic Strip
1201 Airway Blvd
EL Paso, 79925
6.Holiday Movies at the Plaza Theater
Sunday
3:00 pm – 5:00 pm
Plaza Theatre
125 W Mills Ave
Free
As part of WinterFest activities, the free holiday movies at the Plaza Theatre run Sundays through Jan 6.
3 p.m. "How The Grinch Stole Christmas"
3:30 p.m. "The Polar Express"