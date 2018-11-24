Things to do in El Paso this holiday weekend

1) Holidays On Ice: Indoor Ice-Skating

Now - January

11am – 10pm

El Paso County Coliseum Events Center

4100 E. Paisano

$10

Take a spin in the city's only professional ice-skating rink during the annual Holidays On Ice at the El Paso County Coliseum Events Center now through January.

Fun themed nights, including Skate with Santa sessions, special guests, giveaways and more.

Skates included with admission. (Free admission for non-skaters.)

Concession stand available.

Nov. 16-21; 23-25; and 30.

Dec. 1-2; 8-9; and 14-31.

Skating Times:

Session 1 - 11am-2pm

Session 2 - 3pm-6pm

Session 3 - 7pm-10pm

Upcoming dates

Fri, Nov 23 @ 11:00 am

Sat, Nov 24 @ 11:00 am

Sun, Nov 25 @ 11:00 am

Starting Friday, November 23rd, 2018, repeats every day until Sunday, November 25, 2018 @ 11:00 am – 10:00 pm

2. Hockey Game

El Paso Rhinos vs Northern Colorado Eagles

Tonight - Sunday

Friday and Saturday 7PM

Sunday 4:30PM

$5-30

El Paso County Coliseum

4100 E. Paisano Dr.

3. UTEP Football Game

UTEP vs University of Southern Mississippi

Saturday

1pm

Sun Bowl Stadium

$14-28

4. UTEP Basketball Game

UTEP Women's vs Abilene Christian University

Saturday

7pm

Don Haskins Center

Ticketmaster.com

5. Comedy: Matt Broome

Friday - Sunday 7:30 pm

The Comic Strip

$12-22

Stand up comedy. Must be 17+.

Upcoming dates

Fri, Nov 23 @ 7:30 pm

Sat, Nov 24 @ 7:30 pm

Sun, Nov 25 @ 7:30 pm

The Comic Strip

1201 Airway Blvd

EL Paso, 79925

6.Holiday Movies at the Plaza Theater

Sunday

3:00 pm – 5:00 pm

Plaza Theatre

125 W Mills Ave

Free

As part of WinterFest activities, the free holiday movies at the Plaza Theatre run Sundays through Jan 6.

3 p.m. "How The Grinch Stole Christmas"

3:30 p.m. "The Polar Express"