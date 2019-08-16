Entertainment

Singer Vikki Carr to return to native El Paso for shooting benefit concert

By:

Posted: Aug 16, 2019 12:00 PM MDT

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 12:11 PM MDT

EL PASO, Texas - Vikki Carr, the popular vocalist who has had a singing career for six decades, announced plans Friday for a benefit concert in her native city of El Paso.

Carr's El Paso Strong benefit concert will take place at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25 at the El Paso County Coliseum.

Tickets are $20 and $50, plus fees, and are currently available at the Coliseum box office, Ticketmaster outlets, by phone at 800-745-3000 and online at ticketmaster.com.

Proceeds will be donated to the Paso del Norte Community Foundation’s El Paso Victims Relief Fund to support the victims of the Aug. 3 tragic shooting.

Born to parents of Mexican ancestry, the 78-year-old Carr has performed in a variety of musical genres, including pop, jazz and country, while her greatest success has come from singing in Spanish.

She has won three Grammy Awards and was honored with a Latin Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award. 

Copyright 2019 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

News
On this day: August 18
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: August 18

News
On this day: August 17
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

On this day: August 17

News
On this day: August 16
Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Niche Media

On this day: August 16

Pets
Best ways to save money on pets
FreeImages.com/PsychoPxL

Best ways to save money on pets

Education
10 most educated countries
CNN Image

10 most educated countries

News
On this day: August 15
Martin St-Amant - Wikipedia - CC-BY-SA-3.0

On this day: August 15

Economy
Best, worst states for women
iStock/damircudic

Best, worst states for women

Health
Eat more of these 10 heart healthy foods
iStock/martinturzak

Eat more of these 10 heart healthy foods

News
On this day: August 14
Alan Light via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 14

Entertainment
Celebrities who have run marathons
iStock/JordiDelgado

Celebrities who have run marathons

Education
America's most literate cities
CNN

America's most literate cities

News
On this day: August 13
Chris Jackson, Sascha Steinbach/Getty Images

On this day: August 13

US & World
Most overworked cities in the US
CNN Video

Most overworked cities in the US

Family
Best, worst states to raise a family
iStock / 4774344sean

Best, worst states to raise a family

News
On this day: August 12
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

On this day: August 12

News
On this day: August 11
Eva Rinaldi via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 11

News
On this day: August 10
Stage Two Productions via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 10

News
Most dangerous states for drunken driving
iStock/EasyBuy4u

Most dangerous states for drunken driving

News
On this day: August 9
Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

On this day: August 9

Travel
World's most beautiful castles
Getty Images

World's most beautiful castles

Economy
20 ways you're getting ripped off
FreeImages.com/Penny Mathews

20 ways you're getting ripped off

News
On this day: August 8
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On this day: August 8

Top Stories
Gallery: Victims killed in El Paso shooting

Gallery: Victims killed in El Paso shooting

News
#ElPasoStrong

#ElPasoStrong