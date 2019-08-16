Singer Vikki Carr to return to native El Paso for shooting benefit concert

Vikki Carr. (Photo courtesy Sony Music)

EL PASO, Texas - Vikki Carr, the popular vocalist who has had a singing career for six decades, announced plans Friday for a benefit concert in her native city of El Paso.

Carr's El Paso Strong benefit concert will take place at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25 at the El Paso County Coliseum.

Tickets are $20 and $50, plus fees, and are currently available at the Coliseum box office, Ticketmaster outlets, by phone at 800-745-3000 and online at ticketmaster.com.

Proceeds will be donated to the Paso del Norte Community Foundation’s El Paso Victims Relief Fund to support the victims of the Aug. 3 tragic shooting.

Born to parents of Mexican ancestry, the 78-year-old Carr has performed in a variety of musical genres, including pop, jazz and country, while her greatest success has come from singing in Spanish.

She has won three Grammy Awards and was honored with a Latin Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.