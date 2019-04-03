Entertainment

Review: Khalid returns with a superb, moody sophomore album

Posted: Apr 03, 2019 11:04 AM MDT

Updated: Apr 03, 2019 11:04 AM MDT

 Khalid charmed us on his debut album by singing about being young, dumb and broke. None of that is accurate on his excellent sophomore effort.
  
The pop-soul-R&B star who knocked many people out with 2017's "American Teen" is 21 now - still young, sure, but no longer a teen - and he's far from broke now.
  
And we find him on his full-length second album wrestling with deep stuff. The guy who worried a few years ago that his mom would kill him because his car smelled like marijuana is now singing "I shouldn't have to die to feel alive."
  
"Free Spirit" is a fuller, layered 17-track album of unrushed, somber pop from an artist extending his wings and proving why he's one of the most exciting voices in music today. On the funky "Paradise," he acknowledges his maturity: "I've been thinking a little deeper/contemplation, getting cleaner."
  
Two of the better tracks, "Better" and "Saturday Nights," appeared on Khalid's recent EP "Suncity" and he reunites with producers Charlie Handsome and Digi, who co-wrote many of the tracks. Though lately he's been collaborating with everyone from Halsey to Kane Brown, Khalid keeps the guest list light here (though John Mayer supplies nifty guitar work on "Outta My Head.")
  
Khalid's sound has evolved and so has the fuller production elements. If in the past he used just a little piano or a guitar lick, now he nestles his voice in hazy clouds of warm synth, murky echoes and usually some distorted effects. He lays down overlapping vocals, adds twisty bits of electronica and employs his falsetto to great effect.
  
At times, Khalid gets so introspective that the listener might feel like they've stumbled into a therapy session. "The man that I've been running from is inside of me/I tell him keep it quiet," he sings on "Self."
  
We were warned "Free Spirit" would be a very personal album from the opening song, "Intro," where Khalid sings: "I can't even live with being by myself/That's the part of me that really needs your help." But, to be honest, when it comes to making superb music, he doesn't need any help.
 

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

Health
Most ignored cancer symptoms
iStock/firebrandphotography

Most ignored cancer symptoms

News
On this day: April 3
David Greedy/Getty Images

On this day: April 3

Crime
Photos: DWI Arrests in El Paso (March 2019)

Photos: DWI Arrests in El Paso (March 2019)

Sports
Which college basketball coaches have most titles?
Rob Carr/Getty Images

Which college basketball coaches have most titles?

News
On this day: April 2
Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

On this day: April 2

Health
9 foods that lower stress levels
iStock/eurobanks

9 foods that lower stress levels

News
On this day: April 1
Vince Bucci/Getty Images

On this day: April 1

US & World
13 infamous April Fools' Day hoaxes
FreeImages.com/Ned Horton

13 infamous April Fools' Day hoaxes

Entertainment
Celebrities stun at 50th NAACP Image Awards
2019 Getty Images

Celebrities stun at 50th NAACP Image Awards

News
On this day: March 31
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

On this day: March 31

Campaign 2020
PHOTOS: Beto O'Rourke Presidential Campaign Rally in El Paso

PHOTOS: Beto O'Rourke Presidential Campaign Rally in El Paso

News
On this day: March 30
Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

On this day: March 30

Crime
PHOTOS: Most Wanted Fugitives in El Paso 3.29.19

PHOTOS: Most Wanted Fugitives in El Paso 3.29.19

Economy
15 things to buy at a dollar store
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

15 things to buy at a dollar store

News
On this day: March 29
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

On this day: March 29

Sports
NCAA Tournament brings back March Madness
Patrick Smith/Getty Images

NCAA Tournament brings back March Madness

News
On this day: March 28
Michael Buckner/Getty Images

On this day: March 28

Politics
Most, least federally dependent states
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Most, least federally dependent states

Economy
Biggest U.S. lottery jackpots
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Biggest U.S. lottery jackpots

Crime
PHOTOS: 3 guns seized, 3 arrested

PHOTOS: 3 guns seized, 3 arrested

News
On this day: March 27
Mike Brown/Getty Images

On this day: March 27

News
On this day: March 26
Lawrence Lucier/Getty Images

On this day: March 26

Economy
10 most expensive cities in the world
Chris McGrath/ Getty

10 most expensive cities in the world

News
On this day: March 25
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

On this day: March 25