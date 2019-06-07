New video gaming lounge opening up at Fort Bliss

A look inside at the new gaming lounge set to open at Fort Bliss.

EL PASO - A new gaming lounge was set to open Saturday at Fort Bliss, becoming the Army post's latest addition at its Freedom Crossing mall.

PLAYlive Nation bills itself as offering a premium gaming experience, featuring a wide selection of video games.

“Once in the lounge, guests can choose to sit at any one of the luxurious reclining gaming stations powered by Xbox One gaming systems or sit at one of the powerful gaming PC rigs on site,” PLAYlive Nation officials said in a news release announcing the opening of the Fort Bliss location.

Gaming enthusiasts will also find collectible card games and classic tabletop board games like Dungeons and Dragons available in the lounge.

The closest existing PLAYlive Nation game lounge is located in Phoenix, Arizona.