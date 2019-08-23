Entertainment

Mariachi festival once again taking over Sunland Park Racetrack and Casino

By:

Posted: Aug 23, 2019 04:04 PM MDT

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 04:04 PM MDT

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico - The annual Mariachi Festival at Sunland Park Racetrack and Casino is expected to draw thousands when returns it returns Saturday from 5 to 9 p.m., but organizers and performers say the bicultural event takes on special importance this year in the wake of the Aug. 3 shooting tragedy.

"Big crowds turn out every year for Mariachi Festival, but we feel that this year's celebration takes on a special significance," said Sunland Park spokesman Tony Chavez. "In light of recent events, we encourage area residents to join us in celebrating the diversity that is unique to the border and the El Paso-Ciudad Juárez region."

"We are excited to share a message of love and unity across cultures. That is what our area and the border are all about. We need to show that we are proud to be El Paso strong during these difficult times," added Manuel Castillo, the producer for headline performers "México Soy."

The free indoor festival that's billed as a family-friendly event will feature live mariachi and ranchera music as well as an all-you-can-eat Mexican food buffet for a separate cost.

Get more details on the Mariachi Festival from the KVIA.com event calendar:  https://events.kvia.com/MARIACHI_FESTIVAL_AT_THE_PARK/340845692.html

