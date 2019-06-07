Man who stalked Kendall Jenner deported from El Paso

The man convicted of stalking Kendall Jenner walks up a plane boarding ramp after being ordered deported to Canada.

EL PASO - A Canadian man who stalked fashion model and television personality Kendall Jenner was deported back to Canada from El Paso on Friday, officials with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said.

John Ford, 38, had been convicted on two prior occasions of trespassing at Jenner's California home. ICE officials said they obtained an order for Ford's deportation after discovering he was in the U.S. illegally and arresting him earlier this year in New Mexico.

ICE agents on Friday escorted Ford from El Paso to Houston International Airport, where they said they made sure he boarded a direct flight to Ontario, Canada.

"The swift action of our officers helped protect the Kardashian-Jenner family and future potential victims of John Ford," said Corey Price, an ICE field office director for El Paso. "Our officers work tirelessly to remove criminal aliens from our communities, making them safer and our nation more secure."