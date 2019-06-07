Entertainment

Man who stalked Kendall Jenner deported from El Paso

By:

Posted: Jun 07, 2019 04:43 PM MDT

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 04:46 PM MDT

EL PASO - A Canadian man who stalked fashion model and television personality Kendall Jenner was deported back to Canada from El Paso on Friday, officials with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said.

John Ford, 38, had been convicted on two prior occasions of trespassing at Jenner's California home. ICE officials said they obtained an order for Ford's deportation after discovering he was in the U.S. illegally and arresting him earlier this year in New Mexico.

ICE agents on Friday escorted Ford from El Paso to Houston International Airport, where they said they made sure he boarded a direct flight to Ontario, Canada.

"The swift action of our officers helped protect the Kardashian-Jenner family and future potential victims of John Ford," said Corey Price, an ICE field office director for El Paso. "Our officers work tirelessly to remove criminal aliens from our communities, making them safer and our nation more secure."

Copyright 2019 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

Health
15 foods that help you stay hydrated
iStock/Ilza

15 foods that help you stay hydrated

News
On this day: June 9
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: June 9

Sports
New York celebrates 151st running of Belmont Stakes
Al Bello/Getty Images

New York celebrates 151st running of Belmont Stakes

News
On this day: June 8
Ann Johansson/Getty Images

On this day: June 8

News
On this day: June 7
Eamonn McCormack/Getty Images

On this day: June 7

Entertainment
National Doughnut Day facts
The Salvation Army Chattanooga via Wikimedia Commons

National Doughnut Day facts

Entertainment
Top 20 amusement parks in North America
iStock / jabiru

Top 20 amusement parks in North America

News
On this day: June 6
David Livingston/Getty Images

On this day: June 6

News
On this day: June 5
Dennis Grombkowski/Getty Images

On this day: June 5

Travel
Dr. Beach's top US beaches for 2019

Dr. Beach's top US beaches for 2019

News
On this day: June 4
J. Meric/Getty Images

On this day: June 4

US & World
Top 20 cities for LGBT retirees
Scott Olson/Getty Images

Top 20 cities for LGBT retirees

US & World
Trump's state visit to UK
Getty Images

Trump's state visit to UK

News
On this day: June 3
Leon Neal/Getty Images

On this day: June 3

Sports
Top 10 men's and women's tennis players
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Top 10 men's and women's tennis players

Economy
Best, worst things to buy in June
iStock/Fred-D

Best, worst things to buy in June

News
On this day: June 2
Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

On this day: June 2

News
On this day: June 1
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: June 1

News
On this day: May 31
George De Sota/Getty Images

On this day: May 31

Health
9 ways to improve your mental health
Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

9 ways to improve your mental health

Family
Best states for children's well-being
FreeImages.com/Stephen Eastop

Best states for children's well-being

News
On this day: May 30
Chris Hondros/Getty Images

On this day: May 30

US & World
Tornado causes significant damage in Kansas
Copyright 2019 CNN

Tornado causes significant damage in Kansas

News
The life of John F. Kennedy
John F. Kennedy Library Foundation

The life of John F. Kennedy