Lady Gaga to fund 125 classrooms in El Paso in tribute to mass shooting victims

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Turner Lady Gaga arrives at the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on Jan. 27, 2019, in Los Angeles.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Turner Lady Gaga arrives at the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on Jan. 27, 2019, in Los Angeles.

EL PASO, Texas - Lady Gaga has penned a letter to the victims of the mass shooting in El Paso as well as those of other recent mass shootings in Dayton, Ohio; and Gilroy, California. In the message, posted to her page, Gaga reveals that she has partnered with DonorsChoose.org -- as well as her own Born This Way Foundation -- to fully fund classroom projects in each of the three cities "in loving memory of the victims of the tragic shootings."

"My heart goes out to those who were taken from us too soon and to their families, loved ones, and communities who are left to grieve," Gaga wrote. "Everyone has the right to laws that make them feel safe in their communities. In this moment, I want to channel my confusion, frustration, and fury into hope. Hope that we are there for each other and for ourselves."

She said she plans to give back to students and teachers in those communities, and directed fans to how they can similarly contribute to other classroom projects at schools across the country by going to DonorsChoose.org/bekind21.

She wrote, "14 classrooms in Dayton, 125 classrooms in El Paso, and 23 classrooms in Gilroy will now have access to the support they need to inspire their students to work together and bring their dreams to life."

Gaga closed her message by encouraging those affected to prioritize their mental health.

"If you're struggling, please be brave and tell a trusted someone," she wrote. "Don't be scared to ask for help, I beg you. If you see a loved one struggling, please be brave and reach out, remind them it's ok to not be ok, and listen to them."