Khalid benefit concert for El Paso shooting victims now set for Sept. 1
EL PASO, Texas - According to El Paso's Power 102 radio station personality Patti Diaz, music artist Khalid's benefit concert for the mass shooting victims will take place on Sept. 1 at the Don Haskins Arena, with further details to come from his foundation.
Khalid first announced initial plans for the concert earlier this week on Twitter, saying "Sending everyone my love and will keep you guys updated."
Khalid has said all of the concert proceeds will go to families of the shooting victims.
