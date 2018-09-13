Khalid to perform new song at El Paso concert ahead of official release

Courtesy: Khalid Twitter page

EL PASO, Texas - Khalid fans must be beside themselves.

Not only are the El Pasoan's hometown concerts this weekend, the singer announced on Twitter that he will be singing a new song during his show on Friday.

The announcement came in the form of a tweet from Khalid in which he posted a picture of what looks like an album cover with a note, "With love, to the 915 -- Khalid!" scrawled across the image.

The song will be called "Better" and the studio version of the song will be released on Saturday, Sept. 15, according to the text on the image.

The new song announcement is more good news for the young artist. The organizers of the American Music Awards announced that Khalid is nominated in four categories: Favorite New Artist, Favorite Soul/R&B Artist, Favorite Soul/R&B Album and Favorite Soul/R&B Song.

Khalid tweeted the image sent out by the AMAs on Wednesday.

The American Music Awards air on Tuesday, Oct. 9 on ABC-7.