Khalid plans benefit concert for El Paso victims after 'unbelievable and shocking' tragedy

  • ABC News & CNN

Posted: Aug 05, 2019 12:27 PM MDT

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 12:45 PM MDT

EL PASO, Texas - One of the hottest artists in the music industry will perform a benefit concert in the wake of the mass shooting tragedy in his adopted hometown of El Paso.

Khalid, who considers himself an El Paso native, said he was more affected than most by the horrific shooting over the weekend, which after the deaths of two additional victims Monday in the hospital, has now claimed the lives of 22 people.

On Monday morning, he tweeted, "Over the past few days, my mind and heart have been heavy. Hearing/seeing an act of terrorism happen so close to home, my family, and my friends has been unbelievable and shocking. Singing '915' and 'city of El Paso' on tour every night feels indescribable."

"Over the past few days, I’ve been thinking of ways to help out and support the city," he continued. "I’m planning for a benefit concert later this month, all of the proceeds will go to the families affected by the shooting. Sending everyone my love and will keep you guys updated."

While performing in Washington, D.C. over the weekend, Khalid dedicated his song "American Teen" to the city of El Paso, telling the audience, "Yeah, it's really sad to see my city hurting, so this next song, we're gonna celebrate El Paso.  We're gonna give them love. We're gonna give them comfort. We're gonna give them joy."

Khalid is one of the most-streamed artists in Spotify's history. In addition to his albums "American Teen" and "Free Spirit," he appeared on more than 20 songs last year with artists including Halsey and Shawn Mendes.

He grew up in a military family that moved to El Paso before his senior year in high school. He has been outspoken in his love for the area.

"I didn't feel like I had a home until I moved to El Paso," he told USA Today in 2017. "The love and the friendships I made were influential. El Paso is where I started. I don't feel like I'd be making the music I'm making now if I hadn't gone there."


