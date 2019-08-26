Grammy-winning rap group Bone Thugs-n-Harmony announce El Paso concert appearance
EL PASO, Texas - The Grammy Award-winning rap group Bone Thugs-n-Harmony will perform Dec. 6 at Winter Jam at the El Paso County Coliseum.
Winter Jam organizers also confirmed two additional acts Monday with Paul Wall and Mike Jones.
Bone Thugs-n-Harmony have released 10 albums since 1994, with hits including ‘1st of tha Month,' ‘Crossroads,' and ‘Thuggish Ruggish Bone.'
The group is ranked number 12 on About.com's list of 25 Best Rap Groups of All Time and MTV has called them "the most melodic hip-hop group of all time."
Tickets can be purchased online at www.ticketmaster.com beginning Friday at 10 a.m.
